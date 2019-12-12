Victim: Road rage led to shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Annette Garza said it was an act of road rage that led her to be shot in the shoulder earlier this month.

Garza said an aggressive driver followed her sister-in-law to her house off E M. Franklin Avenue on Dec. 3, where a fist fight ensued. The alleged shooter then left and came back with a gun and fired upon the house five to seven times, striking Garza in the shoulder.

The east Austinite is stable now after being hospitalized that night with what ATCEMS had called critical, life threatening wounds. She’s using her story to call attention to what she sees as an increase in road rage in Austin.

FINAL #ATCEMSMedics have transported a ~30s female as a Trauma Alert, from a reported Gunshot Wound Incident in the 1200 blk EM Franklin Ave (10:02), to a local trauma facility with critical, life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 3, 2019

“It’s crazy how bad it’s getting,” Garza said. “These people, I don’t know what’s wrong with them.”

Austin Police detectives are investigating this incident as an aggravated assault.