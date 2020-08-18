VeinSolutions Offers New Remedy to Varicose Veins with VenaSeal

If you have varicose veins, you know — those bulging, bluish veins in your legs — summertime heat can cause some serious pain. We spoke to vascular surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Apple with VeinSolutions, about a new treatment that’s using a medical glue to fix them for good.

Most large insurance plans cover the cost of the VenaSeal procedure. You can find out more at veinsolutionsaustin.com or call them at (512) 452-VEIN (8346)

Sponsored by VeinSolutions. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

