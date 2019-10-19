UT robotics team working to make new home for the Army Futures Command

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas is working to make a new home for the Army Futures Command on the 40 acres.

(KXAN/Richard Bowes)

UT is remaking a space inside the historic Anna Hiss Gym. Right now, robotics is spread out among four different departments.

“What the University of Texas here has created is a space where the faculty who are doing robotics, no matter what department, can come together and work together,” said Mitch Pryor, Director at the Robotics Center of Excellence.

(KXAN/Richard Bowes)

The center will allow faculty to focus their efforts, as they work with the Army Futures Command on their robotics partnership.

The new lab is set to be completed in Spring 2021.