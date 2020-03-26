UT rallies Longhorn community to support students in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas is asking the Longhorn community for donations to help support students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations can be submitted on their website. The UT President’s office is matching all gifts– dollar for dollar– up to the first $2 million given to the emergency fund.

A team of caseworkers will take over once donations start coming in. They will be reviewing applications for emergency aid to help students with the greatest need.

The money donated will be available to all students across all UT campuses across Texas.