UT police investigating attempted assault report on the Drag near campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating an attempted aggravated assault following a report that a man swung a knife at another man in the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.

A UTPD officer, flagged down around 6:30 p.m. Monday, was told a non-UT affiliated man was walking along the Drag near UT campus when another man yelled at him, and swung a knife twice. UT police says the man was able to distract the suspect and get away.

The suspect is described by the victim as a white man, 30 years of age, 5’10” with a slender build and shoulder-length brown hair. He was wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans or dark pants.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this incident, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.