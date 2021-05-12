UT Austin’s Blanton Museum Of Art Is Reviving A Pandemic Hit With Its Second Annual Online Bake-Off

The Blanton Bakeoff at the Blanton Museum has returned and you have until this Sunday, May 16th to enter. Here’s how it works:

Bake something based on artwork you’ve seen at the Blanton Museum. If you haven’t been, you can visit their collections website or Instagram feed for inspiration! This contest is based on visuals, not taste. Take your best photos and tag them @blantonmuseum and #blantonbakeoff! If you’re not on social, you can email your entry to pr@blantonmuseum.org. Be sure to specify if you’re entering the “Amateur” or “Professional” category.

The deadline for entries is 11:59 pm CT on May 16, 2021. Voting will begin on World Baking Day which is Monday, May 17th, on Instagram and Facebook. Prizes this year include gift cards for Sour Duck Market and Quack’s Bakery plus family membership packages. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 18, 2021!

Read this article in PBS Newshour to learn about how the #BlantonBakeoff began!