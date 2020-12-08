COVID-19 vaccine voluntary for UT Austin community for now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health leaders at the University of Texas at Austin said Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary for campus community members, at least at this point. The university declined to give a set percentage of the campus community they hope to vaccinate but said they hope everyone who can take the COVID-19 vaccine will do so.

“We hope that as many people [as possible] that are willing and able will be vaccinated,” said Amy Young, who is the Vice Dean of Professional Practice at Dell Medical School and the Chief Clinical Officer for UT Health Austin.

“It’s just a very important layer in our ongoing fight against COVID,” she continued. “So we know when you get the vaccine, you have more protection, and as more people get vaccinated, we will add more protection to our community. It is really important to all of us to remember to mask and social distance and wash our hands as we go through this period.”

This information came during a press briefing Tuesday on the university’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university said it was designated as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site by the State of Texas and “will soon receive and begin administering the vaccine to the [campus] community, beginning with designated health care workers.”

Director of UT’s Office of Campus Safety, Jonathan Robb, said that the university expects to receive 3,000 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, all of which will go to healthcare workers. Robb also said that UT expects the Pfizer vaccine to be the first vaccine the university receives, pending federal approval later this week.

Because the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures, UT has identified locations across campus where this vaccine can be safely stored.

This comes as the university continues to manage and monitor the spread of the virus on campus. While all classes at UT have moved online for the duration of the semester after Thanksgiving, the university expects some students who went home in November or December to return to campus in January to move back into dorms or take in-person classes in the spring.

Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer of University Health Services. Terrance Hines, said the risk of increased spread when the spring semester resumes is “certainly a concern.” Hines said the university is trying to communicate best health practices to students and asking them to limit their interactions seven days prior to travel.