UT Athletics, Austin Disaster Relief Network to host supply drive for Hurricane Dorian victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Athletics recently announced it will host a supply drive in partnership with the Austin Disaster Relief Network for victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The supply drive runs Sept. 20-25, and will kick off on Friday afternoon before the UT vs. A&M volleyball match at Gregory gym.

Friday’s drive will last from 4:45 to 7 p.m. at Gregory Plaza and current Texas student athletes will be on-site to collect donations.

Supplies will also be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23-25 in the first floor lobby of the North End Zone’s Gate 14 of Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

Donations collected will be taken to Austin Disaster Relief Network to be shipped to the Bahamas.

Requested supply items include:

Non-perishable foods : canned beans, fruit, vegetables, tuna, pasta, boxed milk, soups, etc.

: canned beans, fruit, vegetables, tuna, pasta, boxed milk, soups, etc. Baby supplies : formula, diapers, baby food, Pedialyte, bottles

: formula, diapers, baby food, Pedialyte, bottles Bedding : sleeping bags, sheets, and blankets

: sleeping bags, sheets, and blankets Toiletries : toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and towels

: toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and towels Cleaning supplies: bleach, sanitizing wipes, cleaners, mops, brooms, garbage bags, etc.

The university says two of its student athletes, Lashann Higgs of the women’s basketball team, and Kai Jones, of the men’s basketball team, are from the Bahamas.