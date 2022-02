AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Frank C. Erwin Jr. Special Events Center will soon close after 45 years. The center has served as the home court for the University of Texas at Austin Texas Longhorns men's and women's basketball.

Jimmy Earl and Liz Land remember when they first arrived at the Erwin Center. Earl went there just a couple of weeks before the center was set to open in November of 1977. Land landed at the center as an intern while at UT in the 80s.