US’ Connor Fields moved from ICU after horrific BMX crash

by: The Associated Press

Medics prepare to carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men’s BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

 

TOKYO (AP) — BMX rider Connor Fields has been transferred from the intensive care unit at a Tokyo hospital to a high-level care wing.

He was involved in a horrific crash Saturday during the semifinals of the BMX race left him laying motionless on the asphalt.

He sustained a brain hemorrhage in the crash. He also had a collapsed lung and broken bones.

The Olympic neurosurgeon was on standby in case surgery was needed to relieve pressure on his brain but the most recent CT scan showed no additional brain injuries.

Fields was the gold medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games. The 28-year-old was born in Plano, Texas, but now lives in Las Vegas.

