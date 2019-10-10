Unsafe speed a factor in fatal Wimberely crash on Wednesday, DPS says

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Hays Co. Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene of a fatal crash near the Deerlakes Estates and FM 3237 intersection in Wimberley.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened about four miles north of Wimberley at 12:07 p.m. Texas DPS says only one vehicle was involved and its driver, 34-year-old Christopher Bostick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-two-year-old Christian Guida was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle with serious injuries.

Texas DPS says both were wearing seatbelts. Troopers say that Bostick was driving at an unsafe speed and drove off the road for an unknown reason before hitting a tree.