UIL updates schedule for basketball postseason, swimming and diving state championship meet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The winter storm University Interscholastic League (UIL), released information regarding the high school basketball playoff schedule due to interruptions caused by this week’s winter storm.

Playoff round certification deadlines have been adjusted for both girls and boys basketball. February 9th is the new certification date for girls hoops, the boys certification will be a week later on February 16th.

If there’s a delay during the playoffs, a team might have to play three rounds in a week to stay on schedule.

The girls championships are now scheduled for March 10th and 11th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The boys are still scheduled for March 12th and 13th.

Swimming and diving has been rescheduled due to power and water issues in San Antonio. The state meet for the girls will now happen on March 1st and 2nd, the boys meet is still scheduled for next Friday and Saturday.

The UIL says if you already purchased tickets for the girls swimming and diving meet, they will be valid for the new dates.