Two-year old boy in critical condition after near drowning in Pflugerville

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Pool Generic - swim, swimming_484513

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A two-year old boy is fighting for his life after a near drowning incident that occurred Sunday at a Pflugerville neighborhood pool.

Round Rock Police have confirmed that officials responded to the 1500 block of Picadilly Drive Sunday. The boy was found unresponsive after what is reported as a near-drowning at the Springbrook Meadows Neighborhood Pool Sunday.

First responders transported the child to a local hospital where he regained his pulse.

According to officials, the toddler remains in critical condition at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss