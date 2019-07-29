Two-year old boy in critical condition after near drowning in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A two-year old boy is fighting for his life after a near drowning incident that occurred Sunday at a Pflugerville neighborhood pool.

Round Rock Police have confirmed that officials responded to the 1500 block of Picadilly Drive Sunday. The boy was found unresponsive after what is reported as a near-drowning at the Springbrook Meadows Neighborhood Pool Sunday.

First responders transported the child to a local hospital where he regained his pulse.

According to officials, the toddler remains in critical condition at this time.