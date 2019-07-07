Two sent to the hospital after crash between car and motorcycle on Burrell Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a crash between a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in central Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occured in the 7900 block of Burrell Drive near West Anderson Lane.

One adult man in his 30s was taken to Dell Seton with serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. A second patient is being treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and is also being taken to the hospital.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.