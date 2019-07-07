keep kxan

Two rushed to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Sixth Street

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic - FILE police lights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting on East Sixth Street.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the shooting took place outside the bar, “Terminal Six,” which is located at the corner of Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Police say the shooting went down during a disturbance a little before 2 a.m. when bars shut down. There is no word yet as to what caused the disturbance.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. A man with critical life-threatening injuries and a woman with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss