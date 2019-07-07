Two rushed to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Sixth Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting on East Sixth Street.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the shooting took place outside the bar, “Terminal Six,” which is located at the corner of Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Police say the shooting went down during a disturbance a little before 2 a.m. when bars shut down. There is no word yet as to what caused the disturbance.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. A man with critical life-threatening injuries and a woman with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.