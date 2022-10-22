(NewsNation) — A suspect is in custody after shooting two people at a Dallas hospital Saturday morning, according to reports from multiple media outlets.

One of the victims is now in critical condition. The other victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Police responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue around 11:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police have not released any information regarding what led to the shooting or the name of the suspect.

Methodist Health released the following statement:

The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.

This story is developing and will be updated.