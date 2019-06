AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responders are attending to a crash in east Austin involving a motorcycle and auto vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from ATCEMS, medics are on scene at Decker Lane and Lindell Lane after a call came in at 12:17 p.m.

Medics have transported three adults to Dell Seton Medical Center. Two victims have serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The third was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.