Two men arrested in connection to June 5 San Marcos murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police have arrested two men who are believed to be connected to a June 5 murder at the Village on Telluride apartment complex.

According to San Marcos Police Department, Jon Hunter Jervis, 23, and Lapear O’Neal Willrich, 26, have been charged with capital murder for the death of 23-year-old Pasadena resident Demarcus Trey Allen.

Lapear O’Neal Willrich was arrested in connection to a June 5 murder in San Marcos.

Allen’s body was discovered after a caller alerted police that they found a dog wandering around the complex that led them to an apartment with its door kicked in.

SMPD says it collected a large amount of evidence in its investigation and that they were aided by a video camera mounted inside the apartment — a camera that recorded the entire murder.

Additionally, other surveillance videos and witness statements were able to confirm that the suspects’ vehicle was a 1996 Cadillac Deville. SMPD detectives were able to trace the car to Giddings, where they had received a report of a similar vehicle being listed for sale.

Detectives determined that the same vehicle had recently been involved in an arrest by the Bryan Police Department — an incident where Jervis had been arrested because of several warrants. When SMPD identified Jervis, it was discovered that he was still in Brazos County Jail.

Detectives went to Brazos County Jail, where they gathered evidence of Jervis’ involvement in the Allen murder, including a healing gunshot wound Jervis had.

Continued investigation led detectives to Willrich, a resident of Giddings, who also had a healing gunshot wound.

SMPD is currently waiting for Jervis’ extradition to San Marcos and Willrich is in the Hays County Jail.