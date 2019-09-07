Two men accused of stealing $42K worth of appliances from Austin homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men have been arrested for a series of home burglaries in which high-end appliances were stolen.

33-year-old Shamark Denyell Nkemakolam and 29-year-old Nijeray Shannoy Hopkins were arrested on felony theft charges when police say a surveillance operation caught them in the act of a burglary in Houston.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two men are suspects in more than a dozen home burglaries in which appliances were stolen in Austin.

Police say the men would steal high-end appliances out of new and unoccupied homes, where no video or alarm systems had been activated yet.

Investigators say the men would use a large van or box truck to haul away items such as refrigerators, freezers and range stoves.

According to the arrest affidavit, the men would then turn around and sell the appliances.

Police estimate the men stole $42,349 worth of appliances from Austin homes.