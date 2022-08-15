After reports over the weekend following the Texas football scrimmage, Head Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed at a media availability Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending ACL injuries.

Neyor, a transfer from Wyoming, was expected to make a big impact in a talented wide receiver room. The six-foot-three wideout tallied 12 touchdowns and 878 yards with the Cowboys a season ago.

Angilau is a fifth-year senior that has started 34 games over three years with the Longhorns up front. The veteran offensive lineman played at both left and right guard a season ago.

“That’s the game,” said Sarkisian. “Football is the game and that’s why you got to continue to build depth, so they have other guys to step up and play. I hate it for them. I feel for those guys. They both had really good offseasons.”

Sarkisian added that running back Roschon Johnson, defensive back Jahdae Barron and offensive lineman Cole Hutson also suffered injuries during the scrimmage. The Longhorns head coach did say he hopes those three won’t have their injuries extend into the season.