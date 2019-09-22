Two from Austin dead after crash south of Dallas Ft. Worth

CLEBURNE, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man and a woman are dead after a crash south of Dallas Ft. Worth on Saturday afternoon, NBC 5 reports.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of the westbound side of U.S. Highway 67 in Cleburne.

Police said a 2015 Chevrolet passenger car moved to the right shoulder and tried to turn around in front of a 2019 Ford pickup truck that was pulling a cattle trailer.

Both people in the Chevy — a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman died in the crash, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

