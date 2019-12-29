Two dead, one critically injured after church shooting in north Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have been killed and a third is in a critical condition after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, near Fort Worth.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty said that one person died at the church and the other died en route to a hospital.

A third person is being treated at a hospital, she said. All the victims are male.

The service that was interrupted by the attack was being streamed live online, according to KXAN’s sister station KXAS.

An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

“He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” said the elder, Mike Tinius.

“It’s extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence,” he added.

Tinius said he didn’t know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be random.

Police officers and firefighters were called to assist at the scene on South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, about eight miles west of Fort Worth.

Reports suggest that the attacker was shot by someone in the church, but this has not yet been confirmed by officials.

Authorities have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

In a statement, Governor Greg Abbott said, “Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.

“Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Texas Attorney General’s Office said it is “shocked and saddened” about the incident.

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement.



As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.