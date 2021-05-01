Two Army veterans go head-to-head in Lakeway mayoral election

(courtesy: Alain Babin and Tom Kilgore) Alain Babin (right) and Tom Kilgore (left) are running for Lakeway mayor in the May 1 election.

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Alain Babin and Tom Kilgore are going head-to-head in the Lakeway mayoral election.

See election results below:

Babin’s background is in law enforcement. He spent six years in the Army, followed by a 34-year stint with law enforcement ending as assistant police chief for Round Rock. Babin’s campaign focuses on four key topics: transportation, taxes, quality of life and public safety. He wants to see the saying “live the lake, shop the lake” come to life.

Kilgore served in the Army and then in the public sector as an energy executive. Since moving to Lakeway, Kilgore has been an active participant in city government by attending council meetings, redrafting ordinances and working on the City Charter Committee. He wants to focus on transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility, senior tax relief and keeping the roads safe.

Controversy ensued during the campaign when concerns about Babin’s wife’s nonprofit violating the Solicitations Act were brought up. Babin said bringing up the past was a personal attack on his campaign. His opponent said in a statement that “it is disturbing” but Lakeway’s support of Babin’s sacrifice “is not diminished in any way.”