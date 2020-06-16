TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Workforce Commission plans to reinstate work search requirements for those on unemployment July 6.

Initially, the agency waived this requirement at the start of the pandemic.

According to TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez, when people request payment every two weeks starting July 19, they’ll have to answer whether or not they’ve been actively searching for work.

Gamez said three work search activities per week are required. Furloughed employees are exempt, while self-employed individuals have to show they’ve been working to reopen their business.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.