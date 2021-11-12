Turn Up The Heat This Holiday Season With The 2022 Hot Rescues Calendar

The 2022 Hot Rescues Calendar has been released just in time for the holidays so Dana Zamarripa, President of Hot Rescues and Photographer Zack Newton joined Steph and Rosie to share more.

Hot Rescues is a fundraising calendar for pediatric burn survivor camp. Firefighters and their animals are featured in the calendar and all are from central Texas. This year there are seven departments represented. Calendars are $15 and can be ordered online or bought in person at one of our events.

The organizations that put on these camps are Texas Burn Survivor Society and Hill Country Firefighter Burn fund. Camp David is ages 7-16 and takes place during the summer in Kerrville at the Lions Camp. Camp Ax is older teens and young adults that takes place next week in Austin.

For more information or to purchase a calendar go to HotRescuesTx.com