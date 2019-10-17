Trump spotlight comes to North Texas, Democrats hope to get a look

FILE – In this June 16, 2015 file photo, real estate mogul Donald Trump delivers remarks during his announcement that he will run for president of the United States, in New York. Ora TV, a television company backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, on Tuesday, June 30, 2015 said it will scrap a project it […]

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Texas Democratic Party, a Presidential candidate, and many candidates for the United States Senate will hold events counter to President Trump’s rally tonight at American Airlines Arena in downtown Dallas.

At 2 p.m. in a parking garage across from the arena, the Texas Democratic Party, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and State Representatives Ramon Romero, Rhetta Bowers, and Jessica Gonzalez will hold a press conference hoping to contrast the President.

These events come as an ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump continues its work in Washington D.C.

Democratic presidential candidate and former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke will hold a counter-rally at the Theatre at Grand Prairie. This is the second time O’Rourke held a counter-rally for a Presidential visit to Texas; the first time was in El Paso before O’Rourke announced he was a candidate against Trump.

