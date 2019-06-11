Trump, GOP prioritize USMCA deal; Dems want more issues addressed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — After avoiding steps that would have added new tariffs for Mexico, the United States' next steps on the trade agenda seem to be a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement called the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Many US farmers, ranchers and manufacturers feel USMCA is essential to their continued success but the agreement would still need Congressional approval.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) believes it's time to get moving on the agreement.
"I am hopeful we can get that passed here in the Congress once it is sent over from the administration," he said. "Why would we jeopardize the passage of USMCA? Why would we hurt our economy while trying to punish Mexico for not doing more?"
President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have said getting USMCA approved is among their top priorities, though Democrats have remained skeptical of the deal.
The trade deal has been on hold in Washington for months, getting delayed by a number of issues including the immigration battle last week during which Trump threatened to impose 5% tariffs on imports from Mexico.
The deal was reached between US and Mexico to avoid the tariffs and U.S. Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas) believes there's no time to waste.
"The #USMCA is critical for Kanas and critical for the country," he wrote on Twitter. "It's time we secure this free and fair trade deal that manufacturers, farmers and ranchers in the heartland and throughout our country deserve."
Top Washington Democrats are less convinced of the deal.
"We can't be for a bill that does not improve the lot of America's working families," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California).
Pelosi said she wanted to see changes to the agreement's labor, environmental and enforcement provisions.
"You have to have enforcement as part of the agreement," she said. "Not as part of a sidebar letter or bills that we might pass in each country. Part of the agreement."
Pelosi, meanwhile, has also made it clear she will not bring the deal up for a vote in the House if her concerns are not addressed.
More Top Stories Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will sign House Bill 3 at a Tuesday morning press conference. This is the landmark legislation that reforms the state's public education system, specifically funding.
Abbott will be joined by lawmakers, superintendents, teachers, and others in the education community at Parmer Lane Elementary School, part of Pflugerville ISD.
Per an advisory from Abbott's office, HB 3 will reform school finance, reduce property taxes, and increase teacher pay.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IT'S OUT! ACL releases daily lineup; 1-day wristbands will go on sale at noon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today starting at noon Tuesday. Two hours before sales start, ACL festival organizers released the daily lineup at 10 a.m. Tuesday.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Group offers free PTSD help for veterans but not enough are signing up for it
AUSTIN (KXAN) — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness month and according to the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, at least half of Americans have had a traumatic event in their lives.
Of that group, one in 10 men and two in 10 women will develop PTSD. That number can be especially true for military veterans who have witnessed combat and exposed to traumatic experiences.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face