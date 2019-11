AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dramatic photo shows the scene after an 18-wheeler that was hauling logs flipped onto its side on Wednesday.

The Frontage Road of South MoPac Expressway at William Cannon Drive was closed for hours after the incident at 11:42 a.m.

Tree debris being carried by the vehicle was spilled on the road and a nearby sidewalk.

APD’s commercial vehicle enforcement unit was dispatched as the incident involved an 18-wheeler. The road reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.