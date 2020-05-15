Treat Yourself During This Stressful Time At Kalologie Medspa

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

If your “rona wrinkles” are getting to you then treat yourself to a relaxing day at Kalologie Medspa. Stephanie spoke with Carol Evanicky & Stephanie about some of the ways they are re-opening this month.

Kalologie Medspa is offering specials in May including Botox, Jeuveau and Xeomin at just $9 per unit. They’re also offering 25% off all dermal fillers. For more information visit them at Kolologie-Austin.com.

Sponsored by Kalologie Medspa. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss