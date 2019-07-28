Travis County District Attorney resigns from sex assault survivor’s task force

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore has resigned from the statewide Sex Assault Survivor’s Task Force.

In a letter sent to the president of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association on Friday, Moore wrote she couldn’t let her presence undermine the focus of what the task force was created for.

“I also recognize that my anticipated participation has caused too much attention to be paid to my appointment and not enough attention to the work that needs to get done,” the letter read.

It’s also unwanted attention coming from two candidates running to replace her as District Attorney, both of whom blasted her appointment to the governor’s team.

“I assure you that I am still going to be working with my local people and prosecutors across the state, to see how we can improve the system and what it will take to make those improvements,” the letter further read.