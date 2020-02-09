Travis County District Attorney candidates face questions on the war on drugs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Candidates in the Travis County District Attorney race will come face to face at a forum on Sunday afternoon.

District Attorney Margaret Moore, Workers Defense co-director Jose Garza and attorney Erin Martinson will be questioned on the role prosecutors play in promoting public health approaches to drug use, harm reduction, and pre-arrest diversion programs.

Organizers say the event will help to educate the community on the three candidates in the race.

The war on drugs is set to be a key point of focus for the candidates.

Findings revealed last week showed that black people living in Travis County represent 29.4% of drug possession arrests, while making up just 8.9% of the population.

The forum takes place at Sunrise Community Forum on Menchaca Road, starting at 4 p.m.