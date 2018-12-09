Train derailed on East 6th Street in Austin Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A freight train was derailed on East 6th in Austin Sunday morning. Courtesy of viewer, Vince Picone. [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A freight train carrying base material derailed in east Austin early Sunday morning.

The call about the incident where nine cars derailed on 2235 East 6th came in at 4:31 a.m., Austin Police said.

A spokesperson with Cap Metro said there were a total of 88 cars on the train. The last car of the train was rerailed at 3:35 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The train is owned in partnership with Watco Companies, which will clear three cars that are secured on commuter tracks during the night on Sunday.

Workers from Herzog, the company responsible for maintaining Cap Metro's part of the tracks, will make repairs to the railroad tracks damaged from the derailment.

The 7th street crossing was closed but reopened around 2:40 p.m. The 6th street crossing will stay closed for track repairs until Monday morning.

There are no delays expected for commuter service Monday morning, and freight service is expected to resume Tuesday evening.