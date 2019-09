AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound lanes of North Lamar Boulevard are closed at 24th Street on Monday afternoon after a box truck overturned between 23rd and 24th streets.

(KXAN/Russell Falcon)

According to Austin Police Department, there were some fluids leaking from the Penske truck at some point and then the truck crashed.

As of 1:50 p.m., police say there are no injuries and everything was cleaned up as crews waited for a tow truck.