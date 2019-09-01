TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash on Metric Boulevard, expect closures

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police are on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at the 9200 block of Metric Boulevard in north Austin on Sunday morning, where a man in his 30s was pronounced dead on-scene.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in at 5:17 a.m. The

The motorcyclist, a white male about 30 years old, was pronounced dead on-scene, according to APD. He was wearing a helmet.

Drivers can expect road closures in the area as north and southbound Metric are shut down.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss