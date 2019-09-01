TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash on Metric Boulevard, expect closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police are on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at the 9200 block of Metric Boulevard in north Austin on Sunday morning, where a man in his 30s was pronounced dead on-scene.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in at 5:17 a.m. The

The motorcyclist, a white male about 30 years old, was pronounced dead on-scene, according to APD. He was wearing a helmet.

Drivers can expect road closures in the area as north and southbound Metric are shut down.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.