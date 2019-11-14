To prepare for future growth, Austin’s Airport wants to buy back South Terminal lease

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doubling the size of Austin-Bergtrom International Airport. That’s an ambitious goal outlined in the 2040 Master Plan.

As part of that long-term plan, airport officials are now trying to regain control of the South Terminal.

“The stars aligned really in this kind of situation, interest in selling, interest in buying,” said Bryce Dubee, the airport’s Public Information Specialist.

The South Terminal is totally separate from the main terminal. The airport still owns the property, but in 2016, Dubee said, they leased the facility to a private company, Highstar Capital, which now operate maintain the South Terminal.

Dubee said the unique public-private partnership has been working out well, but recently, they learned Highstar Capital may sell all or part of its leasehold interest.

“We view this as a great opportunity to regain some local control as we proceed with future airport expansion,” said Dubee.

The airport made an offer – $10 million to buy back the lease. They said since the long-term expansion plan includes changes to the South Terminal, it’ll be easier if the city fully operated the terminal, rather than a private entity.

“The eventual plans for the airport do involve the South Terminal going away as we continue to expand,” Dubee explained.

If the sale were to go through, Dubee said, the funding would come from the airport’s budget. “We’re financially independent from the rest of the city, so this wouldn’t be coming out of any general operating funding or taxpayers’ dollars.”

Austin-Bergstrom’s 2040 Master Plan

The master plan calls for adding a whole new terminal with 20 gates. Eventually, they would add 12 more gates.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport 2040 Master Plan.

“It is an ambitious plan; however, it is based on airport traffic numbers we’re seeing here in Austin,” Dubee said. “Our growth year to year, we’re at 9 percent growth over just last year, which was our record breaking year already.”

Dubee said last year, 15 million people flew in and out of Austin-Bergstrom. This year, they expect that number to be 17 million. By 2037, they expect the annual passenger count to be more than 30 million people.