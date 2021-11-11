Tips To Lift & Brighten Your Eye Area With Jentri Quinn Makeup + Skin

Jentri Quinn joined Steph and Rosie to share some tips on how to achieve a lifted, brighter eye area using just one product.

Jentri shared her best selling Matte Beige Brow Highlighter, which can be used in a variety of ways on both the eyes area and lips. .

Matte Beige Brow Highlighter Features

Lifts eyes, brightens, conceals veins and stray hairs, highlights and softens features, prevents lip color bleeding

How to use:

– apply underneath your eyebrows for an instant eye lift

– dab on your eyelids to brighten eyes and/or use as an eye color primer

– drag into the corners to brighten and widen your eye area

– drag up, around outer eye area to give yourself a bonus eye/face lift

– use around your lips to prevent lip color bleeding

– mix with lip color to keep lip color in place

*Bonus tip: apply a soft shimmer eye shadow color on top to change/soften look

