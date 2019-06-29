Tips for keeping your dog calm during Fourth of July festivities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The dog walking app Wag! is reminding dog owners to be mindful of how festivities can affect and distress their pets.

According to Wag!, the loud noises, bright lights and unfamiliar smells that accompany Fourth of July fireworks can easily agitate or stress out your pup.

The signs of dog stress include:

cowering, shaking or panting

unexpected whining, howling or barking

attempts to escape

hiding in unusual spots

Tips for calming your dog include:

not leaving your dog home alone when fireworks are expected

using crates or other safe/cozy spaces as a retreat

mask firework noises with TV or calming music

use toys, treats and interaction to distract them

Safety precautions include:

keep your dog inside with windows and doors completely closed

make sure your dog is wearing a collar with a tag, even if they are staying inside.

secure pets if they’ll be outside — and be prepared if your dog attempts to escape

if driving, be sure your dog is restrained in a crate or seat belt harness

Using these tips and being mindful of your dog’s comfort can help you both in staying safe and happy on Independence Day!