Tips for keeping your dog calm during Fourth of July festivities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The dog walking app Wag! is reminding dog owners to be mindful of how festivities can affect and distress their pets.
According to Wag!, the loud noises, bright lights and unfamiliar smells that accompany Fourth of July fireworks can easily agitate or stress out your pup.
The signs of dog stress include:
- cowering, shaking or panting
- unexpected whining, howling or barking
- attempts to escape
- hiding in unusual spots
Tips for calming your dog include:
- not leaving your dog home alone when fireworks are expected
- using crates or other safe/cozy spaces as a retreat
- mask firework noises with TV or calming music
- use toys, treats and interaction to distract them
Safety precautions include:
- keep your dog inside with windows and doors completely closed
- make sure your dog is wearing a collar with a tag, even if they are staying inside.
- secure pets if they’ll be outside — and be prepared if your dog attempts to escape
- if driving, be sure your dog is restrained in a crate or seat belt harness
Using these tips and being mindful of your dog’s comfort can help you both in staying safe and happy on Independence Day!