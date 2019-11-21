TIMELINE: Pres. Trump’s trip to Austin from touch down to takeoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump toured Flex, the northwest Austin Apple manufacturing facility where the company creates its new line of Mac Pro computers.

Supporters and protesters alike gathered near Flex to meet the President’s motorcade. Indivisible Austin, the local chapter of a grassroots movement devoted to protecting democracy, held signs reading “Say NO to Trump in Austin.”

One protester was even arrested after reportedly disrupting traffic.

Meanwhile, counter-protesters Trump Victory held an anti-impeachment event called “Stop the Madness!”

Air Force One finally landed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, where he was met by media and also Texas leaders Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton.

Video of @realDonaldTrump talking with Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton before he gets in his motorcade. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/uwe87DAPBh — Yoojin Cho (@Yoojin_Cho) November 20, 2019

At around 2:45 p.m., Pres. Trump arrived at the Flex facility and began a tour guided by Apple CEO Tim Cook to see the computers being manufactured.

While touring the facility, Trump stopped to answer questions and give comments, touching upon the reason for his trip and also fielding questions about his impeachment inquiry.

“Anybody that follows my campaign knows I always talk about Apple. That I want to see Apple building plants in the United States, and that’s what’s happening,” said Trump.

When asked about Wednesday’s Sondland testimony during his impeachment hearings, Trump said “I want nothing. I want nothing. Let me tell you it’s a hoax and it’s a disgrace, it’s an embarrassment to our country. Nancy Pelosi has done a terrible job as the Democrat speaker that’s done so little and she’s totally incompetent.”

Trump also took aim at the press, calling the media “phony” and “dishonest.”

“Most of them we have some fine people, some fine journalistic reporters and companies, but most of them are fake and phony. CNN, ABC, CBS, The Washington Post, The New York Times — these are fake.”

He ended his tirade against the press by saying they should be “ashamed of themselves.”

By 5 p.m., Trump had re-boarded Air Force One and was preparing for takeoff, ending a whirlwind afternoon in the Capitol City.