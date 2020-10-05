Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-35

Austin Police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that sent three to the hospital. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took three adults to the hospital early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

According to ATC-EMS, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 35 near Little Walnut Creek about 3/4 of a mile south of Rundberg Lane.

ATC-EMS says one person was stuck inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.

All three have either serious or potentially serious injuries.

A KXAN photographer says at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

South interstate 35 remains closed early Monday morning.