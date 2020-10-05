Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-35

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Austin Police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that sent three to the hospital. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took three adults to the hospital early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

According to ATC-EMS, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 35 near Little Walnut Creek about 3/4 of a mile south of Rundberg Lane.

ATC-EMS says one person was stuck inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.

All three have either serious or potentially serious injuries.

A KXAN photographer says at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

South interstate 35 remains closed early Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss