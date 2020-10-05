Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took three adults to the hospital early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin.
According to ATC-EMS, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 35 near Little Walnut Creek about 3/4 of a mile south of Rundberg Lane.
ATC-EMS says one person was stuck inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.
All three have either serious or potentially serious injuries.
A KXAN photographer says at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
South interstate 35 remains closed early Monday morning.