Three people severely burned in possible explosion near Manor, ATCEMS says

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and local fire and police departments are responding to the scene of a reported explosion in the 11400 block of Austex Acres Lane near Manor.

Crews were called to the scene around 7:16 p.m.

ATCEMS reports three patients have severe burns. Two are being flown to the hospital by STAR Flight helicopters. Another patient is being transported by ambulance.

Travis County ESD 12 reports while there is no active fire, there is significant damage to a structure.

