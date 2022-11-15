(Stacker) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.

Satiating the U.S.’s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet new demand for cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in Texas using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Texas in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count.

Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data was available for 57,610 restaurants in Texas, of which 28,367 are chain restaurants.

Keep reading to see which fast food chains are most common in Texas.

1 / 20 Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#20. Papa Johns Pizza

– Locations: 294

2 / 20 KULLAPONG PARCHERAT // Shutterstock

#19. KFC

– Locations: 304

3 / 20 Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#17 (tie). Little Caesars

– Locations: 307

4 / 203 HeadedMonster // Wikimedia Commons

#17 (tie). Wingstop

– Locations: 307

5 / 20 Laredo Taco Company

#16. Laredo Taco Company

– Locations: 371

6 / 20 Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#15. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

– Locations: 395

7 / 20 Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Church’s Chicken

– Locations: 406

8 / 20 Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#13. Wendy’s

– Locations: 447

9 / 20 Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#12. Chick-fil-A

– Locations: 449

10 / 20 4028mdk09 // Wikicommons

#11. Starbucks

– Locations: 515

11 / 20 kevin brine // Shutterstock

#10. Dairy Queen

– Locations: 531

12 / 20 Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#9. Burger King

– Locations: 596

13 / 20 Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jack in the Box

– Locations: 598

14 / 20 JJava Designs // Shutterstock

#7. Taco Bell

– Locations: 683

15 / 20 Cassiohabib // Shutterstock

#6. Domino’s Pizza

– Locations: 701

16 / 20 Jonesdr77 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Whataburger

– Locations: 716

17 / 20 Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#4. Pizza Hut

– Locations: 805

18 / 20 Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#3. Sonic DriveIn

– Locations: 950

19 / 20 Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#2. McDonald’s

– Locations: 1,146

20/20 QualityHD / Shutterstock

#1. Subway

– Locations: 2,108