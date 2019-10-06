There is a voluntary recall on specific lots of King Arthur Flour

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Be careful what flour you use to make your next loaf of bread. King Author Flour has expanded on their previous voluntary recall of flour from July.

The recall affects specific lot codes and best used by dates of their unbleached all-purpose flour, 5 lbs and 25 lbs. The company originally put out a voluntary recall in July of the same type of flour for potential presence of E. coli.

Sample testing identified two more affected lots of flour from the six original ones recalled in July. They also included all lots produced using a shared source with the two new lots.

The original recall for the 5 lbs bags has expanded from six specific lot codes to 34 with 19 specific best used by dates. They also added five best used by dates for the 25 lbs bags, which were previously not recalled.

Lot codes and best used by dates can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel on the 5 lb bags. The codes, dates and locations have to match for the bags to be affected.

There were no other King Author Flour products affected by the voluntary recall.

For more information about specific bags or how to get a refund on the flour go to King Author Flour’s website.



