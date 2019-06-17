The Ultimate Adventure Park On The Lake

Enjoy a private Island getaway to the largest floating obstacle course in Texas at Waterloo Adventures.

Begin your all day excursion with a scenic boat ride across Lake Travis to Adventure Island. You will start with a 45 minute pulse pounding session on the 600 foot obstacle course track with increasingly challenging elements- climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, hurdles, balance beams, bridges and much more!

When you’re ready for more you will have UNLIMITED use of 4 stand alone obstacles and beach games in the Aqua Park area.

Adventure seekers can a load off under our resort style umbrellas, loungers and hammocks to soak in the world class views of Lake Travis.

Open to All Persons Ages 7+ and fun for adults too! For more information you can go to Waterlooadventures.com.