The Giving Gives On During The Holidays With Kendra Scott

Amy Young, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Kendra Scott, visited with Stephanie at the Kendra Scott flagship store on South Congress. Kendra Scott has multiple philanthropy initiatives, with the holiday season focusing on “The Giving Gives On.”

This holiday season, Kendra Scott is partnering with local communities and organizations by hosting Kendra Gives Back Events with a goal to raise $50,000 for charitable causes that will include a donation match of $50,000 from the brand. Now through December 12, Kendra Scott is turning the 12 days of Christmas into 12 days of The Giving Gives On.

The brand will be hosting local Kendra Gives Back Events between December 1-12 throughout the Kendra Scott retail locations nationwide to raise funds for long-standing non-profit partners and local community initiatives.

“As someone who loves giving gifts, I believe the best gifts are the ones that serve a greater good – which is exactly what our jewelry does”, says Kendra Scott. “We create beautiful jewelry that brings joy while giving back. I’ve seen directly how our jewelry gives on, and in the spirit of the holidays, wanted to serve even more communities this year.”

Raised and donated proceeds will benefit many giveback partners and specifically organizations such as The Jed Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and Inheritance of Hope.

For more information, please visit www.kendrascott.com/gifting-gives-on or Shop Kendra Scott’s jewelry and learn more about her philanthropic missions at KendraScott.com.

This segment is paid for by Kendra Scott and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.