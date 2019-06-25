The Big Bend Challenge: See The Desert Sunset On Horseback With Big Bend Stables

Did you know? Big Bend National Park is one of the largest national parks in the United States, and it’s celebrating its 75th year anniversary! The park is located in southwest Texas, about 7-8 hours from Central Texas. It includes the entire Chisos mountain range, as well as a large portion of the Chihuahuan Desert.

In Terlingua, check out Big Bend Stables, which offers guided horseback riding tours for riders of all experience levels. You can do everything from a short one-hour ride (perfect for kiddos) to the half-day ride, which includes lunch on the trail.

Rosie got a chance to take the desert sunset ride with some friends from Austin Monthly. It was an incredible opportunity to see the views of the Chisos mountains brought to life.

If you’re heading out for a family vacation to Far West Texas and the Big Bend Area, take part in the Big Bend Challenge: find 5 really fun, different activities to shake up your trip! When you upload to social media, tag your photos with #BigBendChallenge. Learn more at www.visitbigbend.com.

Sponsored by Visit Big Bend. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.