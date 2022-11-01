(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.

Per Big 12 Conference rule, Texas will gain a win in the league standings for the match as a school unable to field a team will forfeit, excluding extraordinary circumstances. The win for the Longhorns is their 10th of the season in conference, but does not affect their overall record.

Texas will next be in action against Iowa State, a week from when that match was supposed to take place, Wednesday, November 9. That battle at 7 p.m. will be a rematch of Texas’ lone loss of season, where the Cyclones defeated the Longhorns 3-2 back on October 19.

Despite that loss in Ames, the Longhorns sit atop the Big 12 standings, now 1.5 games clear of Iowa State and Baylor in second. Texas has just five more matches left in the regular season as they look to capture their third consecutive Big 12 Regular Season Championship.