Texas sweeps Boise State series with Williams’ walk-off HR

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cam Williams’ first home run in a Texas uniform capped off a perfect weekend for the Longhorns.

Even if Williams’ walk-off homer was spurred on by some unnecessary drama by the Texas bullpen. The Longhorns remain undefeated during the 2020 season with a 7-5 win against Boise State Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns never trailed against the Broncos. Boise State’s Geon Hyoung Kim hit a two-run home run to right in the top of the ninth off of Donny Diaz to knot the game at 5.

Williams came up in the bottom of the 10th with one out and Douglas Hodo III at first base. Williams put a charge into an offering from Stu Flesland that cleared the left field fence. Umpires reviewed the play before ruling that the ball remained in fair territory.

Williams was mobbed at home plate by his Longhorns teammates as they celebrated win No. 8 in the first two weeks of the season. Williams finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. The walk-off homer is the first since 2018, when Kody Clemens walked off against TCU.

Texas starter Coy Cobb pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks. Tristan Stevens avoided a big Boise State inning in the sixth when Cobb put the first two batters on base with a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Boise State only scored one run in the inning while the Longhorns preserved a 5-2 lead.

Texas closes its six-game homestand Tuesday against Sam Houston State before the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Longhorns will face SEC opponents LSU, Arkansas and Missouri during the weekend.