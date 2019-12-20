Texas Rangers assisting FBI in Harris Co. for call related to missing south Austin mom, baby

Police are looking for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday night, the Texas Rangers confirmed that they are assisting the FBI on a case of a missing mom and baby girl case out of Austin.

The search has taken Rangers to Bojack Drive near Jersey Village in Harris County.

Broussard, 33, and her daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Thursday, Dec. 12. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.

TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.