Texas Parks and Wildlife searching for boat operator after Lake LBJ crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday afternoon, local authorities began a search to locate the operator of a boat that crashed on Lake LBJ on Friday.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas game wardens responded to a single boat accident on the Colorado arm of the Lake LBJ on Friday afternoon, where they determined that the boat had struck a large wave.

Wardens say the wave caused the operator and the boat’s occupants to be ejected. First responders were able to locate all of the boat’s occupants, but the operator is still missing.

Currently, four boats comprised of game wardens and Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) rangers are searching for the missing operator. They are utilizing side-scan sonars and will be incorporating the use of TPWD K9 and Dive Team.