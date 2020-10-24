Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 9

by: Zach Martin and David Davis

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — On this edition of Texas Online Overtime, we have the battle for Austin: Lake Travis vs. Austin High.

Plus the 100th meeting between Midland High and Odessa High.

Watch this edition of Texas Online Overtime above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/29
Hendrickson vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
Stony Point vs. Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Stony Point vs. Cedar Ridge at 7 p.m.

